Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $130.56. 138,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,428. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,628,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,991,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

