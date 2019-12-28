Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Manchester United stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
