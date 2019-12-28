Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 53,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

