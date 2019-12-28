Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00011367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, BigONE, BiteBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

