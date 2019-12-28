LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.66. LSB Industries shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 79,311 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

