Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bitbns and IDEX. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $4.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,260,509 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Allbit, IDEX, DDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Coinbe, Upbit, Hotbit, Bitbns, Poloniex, GOPAX, YoBit, DragonEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Bittrex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

