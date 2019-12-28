LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.56

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 22442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

