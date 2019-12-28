Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVGO traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,766. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

