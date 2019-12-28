Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LOB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

