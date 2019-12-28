Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $61.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.17. 456,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 884,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 850,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

