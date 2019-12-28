Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $125.36. 315,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $126.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

