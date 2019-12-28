Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.68. Landore Resources shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 288,279 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

