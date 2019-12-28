Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $12,861.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

