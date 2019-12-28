Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.45. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

