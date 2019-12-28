Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Kraton posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 136,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Kraton has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

