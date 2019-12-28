Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) versus Lojas Renner (NYSE:LRENY) Critical Comparison

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kohl’s and Lojas Renner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 2 10 6 0 2.22 Lojas Renner 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kohl’s presently has a consensus target price of $54.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Lojas Renner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 3.50% 15.19% 5.78% Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and Lojas Renner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $20.23 billion 0.39 $801.00 million $5.60 9.10 Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lojas Renner.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Lojas Renner on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen. The company also engages in the intermediation of financial services, granting of personal borrowings, and financing of purchases and insurance. As of March 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 Renner stores, 85 Youcom units, and 98 Camicado stores. Lojas Renner S.A. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

