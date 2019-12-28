KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 28th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 150.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.