Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €62.64 ($72.84) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

