Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kinross Gold reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,377,991. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

