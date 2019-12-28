Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.60. The company has a market cap of $174.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.49.

In other news, insider Cara Operations Limited bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.99 per share, with a total value of C$108,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,815.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

