Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $419.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

