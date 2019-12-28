JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 220” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

