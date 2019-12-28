JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

JW.A stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 130,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,152. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

