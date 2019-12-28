Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela bought 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 478,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,459. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

