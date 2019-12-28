James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $41.49. 181,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in James River Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.