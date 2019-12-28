J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.71 ($3.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 235.80 ($3.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

