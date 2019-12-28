iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.36

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.36 and last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 732394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.
