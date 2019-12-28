iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.36

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.36 and last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 732394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 221,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

