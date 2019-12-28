Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.89.

Shares of IRTC opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.73. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

