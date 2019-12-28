Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $66.07. 234,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.73. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

