IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,566. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.92. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.