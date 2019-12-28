IPG Photonics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,848% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

