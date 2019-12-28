IPG Photonics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,848% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.
IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.
NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.18.
In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
