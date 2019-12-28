Investors Buy Large Volume of Imax Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Imax has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Imax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 990,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the second quarter worth about $16,497,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.