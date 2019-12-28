Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IVQ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.75. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. Invesque has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.78.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$50.90 million for the quarter.

