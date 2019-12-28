Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Invesco alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 82.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.