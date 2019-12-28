Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.70.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Innodata news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,873 shares of company stock worth $42,366 and sold 93,086 shares worth $123,721. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.