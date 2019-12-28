Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 223,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,301. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.