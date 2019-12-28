Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 223,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,301. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

