Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $4.02. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8,429 shares.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.76.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.