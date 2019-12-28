Independent Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.76.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.