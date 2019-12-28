Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Immersion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

