Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 424.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Immersion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

