IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

IDT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 96,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. IDT has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IDT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,765,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 739,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 84,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDT by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 78,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDT by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 48,718 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

