Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.86.

Icon stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

