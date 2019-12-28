IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

IBKC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

