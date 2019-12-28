Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.02

Shares of Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $20.80. Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 844,126 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.62) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.