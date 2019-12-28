Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 654,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

