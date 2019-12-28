Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hoth Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.