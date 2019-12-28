Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Hopto stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.62. Hopto has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

