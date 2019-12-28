Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 33.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.81. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $211.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

