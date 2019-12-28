Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hi-Crush from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HCR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $172.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hi-Crush will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hi-Crush news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at $220,364.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

