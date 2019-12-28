HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HSTM opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 97,729 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 678,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

