Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

